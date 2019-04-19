GLOBAL DATA PANORAMA   

Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Ekrem İmamoğlu mazbatasını almaya böyle gitti
Elazığ'da 3.6 büyüklüğünde deprem
YSK, Keskin'de verilen mazbatayı iptal etti
SİHA ilk test uçuşunu yaptı
Istanbul, April 19 () – The data released on Friday, which are closely watched by global markets, are as follows: ASIA Japan - consumer price index remained unchanged in March at 101.5 points. - core consumer price index increased to 101.5 points in...

Istanbul, April 19 () – The data released on Friday, which are closely watched by global markets, are as follows:
ASIA
Japan
- consumer price index remained unchanged in March at 101.5 points.
- core consumer price index increased to 101.5 points in March from 101.3 points in February.
U.S.
- housing starts fell by 1.7 percent to 1 million and 142 thousand, from 1 million and 269 thousand  in March
- building permissions fell by 0.3 percent to 1 million and 269 thousand, from 1 million 291 thousand in March.

