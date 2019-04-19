GLOBAL DATA PANORAMA   

Istanbul, April 19 () – The data released on Friday, which are closely watched by global markets, are as follows:

ASIA

Japan

- consumer price index remained unchanged in March at 101.5 points.

- core consumer price index increased to 101.5 points in March from 101.3 points in February.

U.S.

- housing starts fell by 1.7 percent to 1 million and 142 thousand, from 1 million and 269 thousand in March

- building permissions fell by 0.3 percent to 1 million and 269 thousand, from 1 million 291 thousand in March.