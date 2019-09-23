banner314

banner325

Son Dakika

GLOBAL DATA PANORAMA

The data released on Monday, which are closely watched by global markets, are as follows: EUROPE France: - In September, Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), Services PMI and Composite PMI fell to 50.3, 51.6 and 51.3, respectively, below the...

English News 23.09.2019, 18:04
GLOBAL DATA PANORAMA
The data released on Monday, which are closely watched by global markets, are as follows:
EUROPE
France:
- In September, Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), Services PMI and Composite PMI fell to 50.3, 51.6 and 51.3, respectively, below the 51.2, 53.2 and 52.7 expectation.
Germany:
- In September, Manufacturing PMI, Services PMI and Composite PMI fell to 49.1, 52.5 and 41.4, respectively, below the 51.4, 54.3 and 44 expectation.
Eurozone:
- In September, Manufacturing PMI, Services PMI and Composite PMI fell to 50.4, 45.6 and 52, respectively, below the 51.9, 47.3 and 53.3 expectation.
US
- In September, Manufacturing PMI and Composite PMI rose to 51 each, above the 50.3 and 49.6 expectation, while Services PMI fell to 50.9, below the 51.5 expectation.

Yorumlar (0)
21°
açık
Günün Anketi Tümü
İstanbul Büyükşehir Belediye Başkanlığı seçiminde oyunu hangi partiye vereceksin?
Namaz Vakti 23 Eylül 2019
İmsak 05:21
Güneş 06:46
Öğle 13:01
İkindi 16:25
Akşam 19:07
Yatsı 20:27
Puan Durumu
Takımlar O P
1. Alanyaspor 5 13
2. Fenerbahçe 5 10
3. Gazişehir 5 10
4. Denizlispor 5 8
5. Çaykur Rizespor 5 8
6. Galatasaray 5 8
7. Malatyaspor 5 7
8. Trabzonspor 4 6
9. Konyaspor 5 6
10. Sivasspor 4 5
11. Göztepe 5 5
12. Antalyaspor 5 5
13. Ankaragücü 5 5
14. Beşiktaş 4 4
15. Kasımpaşa 5 4
16. Başakşehir 4 4
17. Kayserispor 5 3
18. Gençlerbirliği 5 2
Takımlar O P
1. Ümraniye 5 10
2. Akhisar Bld.Spor 5 10
3. Adana Demirspor 5 9
4. Fatih Karagümrük 5 9
5. Keçiörengücü 5 9
6. Bursaspor 5 9
7. Hatayspor 5 8
8. Altay 5 8
9. Balıkesirspor 5 7
10. Erzurum BB 5 7
11. Osmanlıspor 5 7
12. İstanbulspor 5 6
13. Adanaspor 5 5
14. Altınordu 5 4
15. Menemen Belediyespor 5 4
16. Boluspor 5 2
17. Giresunspor 5 2
18. Eskişehirspor 5 -2
Takımlar O P
1. Liverpool 6 18
2. Man City 6 13
3. Leicester City 6 11
4. Arsenal 6 11
5. West Ham 6 11
6. Bournemouth 6 10
7. Tottenham 6 8
8. M. United 6 8
9. Burnley 6 8
10. Sheffield United 6 8
11. Chelsea 6 8
12. Crystal Palace 6 8
13. Southampton 6 7
14. Everton 6 7
15. Brighton 6 6
16. Norwich City 6 6
17. Newcastle 6 5
18. Aston Villa 6 4
19. Wolverhampton 6 4
20. Watford 6 2
Takımlar O P
1. Athletic Bilbao 5 11
2. Real Madrid 5 11
3. Granada 5 10
4. Real Sociedad 5 10
5. Sevilla 5 10
6. Atletico Madrid 5 10
7. Villarreal 5 8
8. Barcelona 5 7
9. Levante 5 7
10. Osasuna 5 7
11. Getafe 5 6
12. Valencia 5 5
13. Deportivo Alaves 5 5
14. Real Betis 5 5
15. Real Valladolid 5 5
16. Celta de Vigo 5 5
17. Mallorca 5 4
18. Espanyol 5 4
19. Eibar 5 2
20. Leganés 5 1