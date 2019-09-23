GLOBAL DATA PANORAMA

Flaş HaberSiirt'te PKK törör örgütüne ağır darbe
The data released on Monday, which are closely watched by global markets, are as follows: EUROPE France: - In September, Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), Services PMI and Composite PMI fell to 50.3, 51.6 and 51.3, respectively, below the...
English News 23.09.2019, 18:04
The data released on Monday, which are closely watched by global markets, are as follows:
EUROPE
France:
- In September, Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), Services PMI and Composite PMI fell to 50.3, 51.6 and 51.3, respectively, below the 51.2, 53.2 and 52.7 expectation.
Germany:
- In September, Manufacturing PMI, Services PMI and Composite PMI fell to 49.1, 52.5 and 41.4, respectively, below the 51.4, 54.3 and 44 expectation.
Eurozone:
- In September, Manufacturing PMI, Services PMI and Composite PMI fell to 50.4, 45.6 and 52, respectively, below the 51.9, 47.3 and 53.3 expectation.
US
- In September, Manufacturing PMI and Composite PMI rose to 51 each, above the 50.3 and 49.6 expectation, while Services PMI fell to 50.9, below the 51.5 expectation.
