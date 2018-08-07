Germany trade surplus at 21.8 billion euros in June

Istanbul, 7 August () – Germany ran a trade surplus of 21.8 billion euros in June 2018, according to Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

According to Destatis data;

“In June 2017, the surplus amounted to 22.1 billion euros. In calendar and seasonally adjusted terms, the foreign trade balance recorded a surplus of 19.3 billion euros in June 2018.

“Germany exported goods to the value of 115.5 billion euros and imported goods to the value of 93.7 billion euros in June 2018.

“This is the highest monthly import value since foreign trade statistics were first published in 1950.

“Based on provisional data, German exports increased by 7.8 percent and imports by 10.2 percent in June 2018 year on year.

“According to provisional results of the Deutsche Bundesbank, the current account of the balance of payments showed a surplus of 26.2 billion euros in June 2018.

“In June 2017, the German current account showed a surplus of 22.4 billion euros.”