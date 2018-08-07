Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Haliç'teki 3 köprü yarın gece bir süre kapatılacak
Haliç'teki 3 köprü yarın gece...
Adalet Bakanı Gül'den dava kotası açıklaması
Bakan Gül açıkladı: Davalarda süre...
Muharrem İnce: CHP kurultay için bir gün bile beklememelidir
CHP'de kurultay kavgası büyüyor
Akar'dan ABD'ye tepki: Kabul etmiyoruz, korkmuyoruz!
Dışişleri Bakanı Çavuşoğlu: Karşılıksız kalmayacak

Germany trade surplus at 21.8 billion euros in June

Istanbul, 7 August () – Germany ran a trade surplus of 21.8 billion euros in June 2018, according to Federal Statistical Office (Destatis). According to Destatis data; “In June 2017, the surplus amounted to 22.1 billion euros. In calendar and seasonally...

Germany trade surplus at 21.8 billion euros in June

Istanbul, 7 August () – Germany ran a trade surplus of 21.8 billion euros in June 2018, according to Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

According to Destatis data;

“In June 2017, the surplus amounted to 22.1 billion euros. In calendar and seasonally adjusted terms, the foreign trade balance recorded a surplus of 19.3 billion euros in June 2018.

“Germany exported goods to the value of 115.5 billion euros and imported goods to the value of 93.7 billion euros in June 2018.

“This is the highest monthly import value since foreign trade statistics were first published in 1950.

“Based on provisional data, German exports increased by 7.8 percent and imports by 10.2 percent in June 2018 year on year.

“According to provisional results of the Deutsche Bundesbank, the current account of the balance of payments showed a surplus of 26.2 billion euros in June 2018.

“In June 2017, the German current account showed a surplus of 22.4 billion euros.”

İlgili Galeriler
FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi
İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi
CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı
Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, pornografik, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.

banner314

banner325

banner328