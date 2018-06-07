Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Germany Q1 wholesale turnover up by 0.8 pct. in real terms

Istanbul, June 7 () - As reported by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), the turnover achieved by wholesale trade in Germany in the first quarter 2018 was in real terms 0.8 percent and in nominal terms 1.9 percent larger than that in the first quarter 2017.
In March 2018 turnover in wholesale trade was in real terms 4.3 percent and in nominal terms 3.2 percent lower than in the corresponding month of the previous year.
When adjusted for calendar and seasonal variations (Census-X-12-ARIMA), the March 2018 turnover was in real terms 2.1 percent and in nominal terms 2.3 percent lower than in February 2018.
Every five years, the figures for wholesale trade turnover are subject to a regular adaption, which has now been completed. The results now refer to the new base year of 2015.

