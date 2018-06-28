Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Germany CPI is expected to rise by 0.1 MoM, by 2.1 YoY in June

Germany CPI is expected to rise by 0.1 MoM, by 2.1 YoY in June

Istanbul, June 28 () - The inflation rate in Germany as measured by the consumer price index is expected to be 2.1 percent in June 2018.

Based on the results available so far, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) also reports that consumer prices are expected to increase by 0.1 percent compared with May 2018.

According to the data released by Destatis, year-on-year change in the consumer price index regarding selected product groups are as follows:

Overall index is set to rise by 2.1 percent, Goods price index is set tor ise by 2.8 percent, Energy price index is set tor ise by 6.4 percent, Food price index is set tor ise by 3.4 percent, Services price index is set tor ise by 1.5 percent, Rents by price index is set tor ise by 1.6 percent.

The final results for June 2018 will be released on July 12. 

