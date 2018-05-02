Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
S&P'nin not indirimi sonrası dolar 4.11 liranın üzerinde
Not düştü Dolar 4.11 liranın...
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, milletvekili aday adayı
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan milletvekili aday...
ABD'den IŞİD'e yönelik operasyon açıklaması
ABD'den IŞİD'e yönelik operasyon açıklaması
Musluk tamiri tartışmasında eşini bıçakladı
Musluk tamiri tartışmasında eşini bıçakladı

GDP up by 0.4 pct. in both the euro area and the EU28

Istanbul, May 2 () - Seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 0.4 percent in both the euro area (EA19) and in the EU28 during the first quarter of 2018, compared with the previous quarter, according to a preliminary flash estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical...

GDP up by 0.4 pct. in both the euro area and the EU28

Istanbul, May 2 () - Seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 0.4 percent in both the euro area (EA19) and in the EU28 during the first quarter of 2018, compared with the previous quarter, according to a preliminary flash estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

İlgili Galeriler
FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi
İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi
CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı
Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, pornografik, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.

banner314