Istanbul, May 2 () - Seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 0.4 percent in both the euro area (EA19) and in the EU28 during the first quarter of 2018, compared with the previous quarter, according to a preliminary flash estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.
GDP up by 0.4 pct. in both the euro area and the EU28
02 Mayıs 2018 Çarşamba 14:02
