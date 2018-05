French manufacturing sector growth stabilises in April

Istanbul, May 2 () - The IHS Markit France Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) posted 53.8 in April to signal a nineteenth consecutive improvement in the overall health of the French manufacturing sector. The index reading was only fractionally higher than March’s 12-month low of 53.7, but ended a three-month sequence of slower growth. The improvement in business conditions remained broad-based across each of the three sub-sectors, spearheaded by investment goods.