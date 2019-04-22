Financial Services Confidence Index fell by 1.6 pts. in April

Istanbul, April 22 () - Financial Services Confidence Index (FSCI), which was obtained by weighting and consolidating the responses of 155 institutions operating in the financial sector, decreased by 1.6 points in April.

According to the results of the February Financial Services Survey published by the Central Bank (CB), FSCI decreased by 1.6 points to 138.6 compared to the previous month.

Analyzing the spread indexes of the survey questions that constitute the index, the work situation in the last three months affected the FSCI in the direction of increase, while the demand for services in the last three months and the expectation for the demand for services in the next three months affected FSCI to decrease.

According to the assessments regarding the job situation and the demand for services, the assessments on the improvement in business situation in the last three months have strengthened compared to the previous month, while there has been an increase in the demand for services in the last three months and expectations for an increase in demand for services in the next three months have weakened.

Regarding the employment in the last three months, those who reported a decrease were increased compared to those who reported an increase in the previous month, while the expectations for employment in the next three months continued to weaken.

According to the assessments on profitability, those who reported an increase in the last three months and those who expected an increase in the next three months were strengthened compared to the previous period.

According to the evaluations on competitiveness, the expectations that the improvement in competitiveness in domestic markets in the last three months have improved compared to the previous period and expectations for improvement in the next three months have weakened. Regarding to the competitiveness of foreign markets, the expectations for improvement in the last three months and the improvement in the next three months have continued to weaken.

According to the sector classification, in April, when the confidence indices in the "Finance and Insurance Activities" sector were evaluated by sub-sectors, "64-Financial Services Activities (excluding insurance and pension funds)" decreased by 2.4 points compared to the previous month, "65-Insurance, Reinsurance and Pension Funds (excluding compulsory social security services) and Faaliyet 66-Financial Services and Auxiliary Activities for Financial Services "sectors increased by 13 and 10.1 points, respectively. (Graph)