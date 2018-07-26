Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Ali Koç'tan Fenerbahçe ile ilgili önemli açıklama; Bu kadarını da beklemiyorduk
Ali Koç: 621 milyon Euro...
AVCILAR'DA BİR EVDEN 25 DİNAMİT ÇIKTI
AVCILAR'DA BİR EVDEN 25 DİNAMİT...
Sağanak yağış İstanbul'da hayatı olumsuz etkiledi
Meteorolojiden önemli uyarı
Kayıp Evrim'in anne-babası tutuklandı
Kayıp Evrim'in anne-babası tutuklandı

Facebook stock drops more than 20 percent

Istabul, July 26 () - The social-media giant’s stock lost roughly one-fifth of its value in the extended session Wednesday after its earnings report missed expectations on revenue and showed slowing user growth. Weak guidance also rattled investors. Facebook...

Facebook stock drops more than 20 percent

Istabul, July 26 () - The social-media giant’s stock lost roughly one-fifth of its value in the extended session Wednesday after its earnings report missed expectations on revenue and showed slowing user growth. Weak guidance also rattled investors.
Facebook stock dropped about 7.0 percent immediately after the earnings report was released, then plummeted to a loss of more than 20 percent as a conference call with analysts progressed.
Close to 34 million shares changed hands in the extended session, well above the average volume of 17 million shares for a regular trading session over the past month.
Should the losses hold into Thursday’s regular session, Facebook would lose more than $100 billion in market capitalization and lose the stock’s gains for the year thus far. As the after-hours session wrapped up, Facebook was trading at $173.50, down 20 percent.

İlgili Galeriler
FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi
İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi
CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı
Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, pornografik, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.

banner314

banner325

banner328