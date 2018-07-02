Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Eurozone unemployment at 10 year low with 8.4 percent

Istanbul, July 2 () - The euro area (EA19) seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 8.4 percent in May 2018, stable compared with April 2018 and down from 9.2 percent in May 2017. According to the data released by Eurostat, the statistical office of the...

Eurozone unemployment at 10 year low with 8.4 percent

Istanbul, July 2 () - The euro area (EA19) seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 8.4 percent in May 2018, stable compared with April 2018 and down from 9.2 percent in May 2017.

According to the data released by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union;

“This remains the lowest rate recorded in the euro area since December 2008.

“The Eurozone unemployment rate was 7.0 percent in May 2018, stable compared with April 2018 and down from 7.7 percent in May 2017. This is the lowest rate recorded in the EU28 since August 2008.

“Eurostat estimates that 17.207 million men and women in the EU, of whom 13.656 million in the euro area, were unemployed in May 2018.

“Compared with April 2018, the number of persons unemployed decreased by 154 000 in the EU and by 125 000 in the euro area.

“Compared with May 2017, unemployment fell by 1.828 million in the EU and by 1.252 million in the euro area.

“Member States Among the Member States, the lowest unemployment rates in May 2018 were recorded in the Czech Republic (2.3 percent) and Germany (3.4 percent). The highest unemployment rates were observed in Greece (20.1 percent in March 2018) and Spain (15.8 percent).”

