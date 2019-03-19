Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Soylu'nun açıklamalarının ardından CHP'den 3 istifa
Soylu'nun açıklamalarının ardından CHP'den 3...
17 Aralık Kumpas Davası'nda karar; 15 sanığa ağırlaştırılmış müebbet hapis
17 Aralık davasında 15 sanığa...
PİYASALAR - Fed faiz toplantısı öncesi dolar 5.46 lirada
Fed faiz toplantısı öncesi dolar...
Hollanda’da polisin operasyon yaptığı bölgedeki Türkler: “Ruhsal sorunları vardı” 
Hollanda(daki saldırgan Türk asıllı çıktı

Europe markets mixed before the opening bell, Brexit in focus

Istanbul, March 19 () – European stocks were mixed before the opening bell as investors monitor the latest developments on Brexit. United Kingdom House Speaker John Bercow ruled out the possibility of putting Prime Minister Theresa May's withdrawal agreement...

Europe markets mixed before the opening bell, Brexit in focus

Istanbul, March 19 () – European stocks were mixed before the opening bell as investors monitor the latest developments on Brexit.
United Kingdom House Speaker John Bercow ruled out the possibility of putting Prime Minister Theresa May's withdrawal agreement up for next vote unless the government submits a "substantially" different deal on Monday.
Meanwihle, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said that a third meaningful vote is unlikely to take place this week, but added that the government will talk with Bercow about allowing another vote.
The FTSE 100 fell by 0.14 percent, the CAC 40 fell by 0.11 percent, while the DAX rose by 0.07 percent shortly before the opening bell. The euro was 0.12 percent higher against the dollar to sell for 1.1350.

İlgili Galeriler
FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi
İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi
CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı
Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, pornografik, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.

banner314

banner325

banner328