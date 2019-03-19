Europe markets mixed before the opening bell, Brexit in focus

Istanbul, March 19 () – European stocks were mixed before the opening bell as investors monitor the latest developments on Brexit.

United Kingdom House Speaker John Bercow ruled out the possibility of putting Prime Minister Theresa May's withdrawal agreement up for next vote unless the government submits a "substantially" different deal on Monday.

Meanwihle, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said that a third meaningful vote is unlikely to take place this week, but added that the government will talk with Bercow about allowing another vote.

The FTSE 100 fell by 0.14 percent, the CAC 40 fell by 0.11 percent, while the DAX rose by 0.07 percent shortly before the opening bell. The euro was 0.12 percent higher against the dollar to sell for 1.1350.