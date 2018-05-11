Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
PİYASALAR – Küresel piyasalarda düşen dolar 4.3133 lira düzeyini gördü
Dolar 4.3133 lira düzeyini gördü
TSK: Zeytin Dalı Harekatı'nda 4 bin 448 terörist etkisiz hale getirildi
TSK: 4 bin 448 terörist...
Şırnak'ta PKK tuzağı: 1 şehit, 1 yaralı
Şırnak'ta PKK tuzağı: 1 şehit,...
TSK'ya dev FETÖ operasyonu… 300 askere yakalama kararı
300 asker hakkında FETÖ'den gözaltı...

EU/Juncker: Foreign policy decisions should be taken by majority vote, not consensus

Istanbul, May 11 () – Foreign policy decisions should be taken by a majority vote, not consensus, Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, said at a conference in Florence, Italy, on Friday. In order to make Europe a leader on the...

EU/Juncker: Foreign policy decisions should be taken by majority vote, not consensus

Istanbul, May 11 () – Foreign policy decisions should be taken by a majority vote, not consensus, Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, said at a conference in Florence, Italy, on Friday.

In order to make Europe a leader on the global stage, Juncker argued that the 28 EU member states should make further commercial agreements, following on the recent trade deals with Canada and Japan, ensuring export and employment growth.

Juncker also said that there needs to be a new approach to foreign policy, a "problematic" issue in the region. Given the lack of unanimity between the different countries, Juncker argued that foreign policy decisions should be taken by a majority vote, not consensus.

İlgili Galeriler
FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi
İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi
CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı
Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, pornografik, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.

banner314