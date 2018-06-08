Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Erdoğan Demirören hayatını kaybetti
Erdoğan Demirören hayatını kaybetti
“Türkiye’de yaklaşık 4 milyon NASH hastası var”
“Türkiye’de 4 milyon NASH hastası...
Bakan Soylu'dan apolet açıklaması
Soylu'dan çok sert 'apolet' açıklaması
İnce: Türkiye'yi Ankara'dan yöneteceğim
Muharrem İnce: 24 saat içinde...

EU agrees on new directive for interoperability of roll tolls across Europe

Istanbul, June 8 () - EU countries want to make it easier to trace owners of foreign vehicles that fail to pay road tolls by granting each other access to national vehicle registration data.  The Council today adopted a general approach on updated electronic...

EU agrees on new directive for interoperability of roll tolls across Europe

Istanbul, June 8 () - EU countries want to make it easier to trace owners of foreign vehicles that fail to pay road tolls by granting each other access to national vehicle registration data. 

The Council today adopted a general approach on updated electronic road tolling rules which include a legal basis for such information sharing. The possible administrative or legal consequences will depend on the national law of the country where the failure to pay a road fee took place.

The draft directive will also improve the interoperability of electronic tolling systems across Europe by removing administrative barriers, such as local technical specifications, and by giving electronic tolling providers easier access to the toll collection market. The aim is that road users could travel across the EU and pay their electronic tolls with one on-board unit, one contract and one invoice.

"These new rules on electronic road tolls will ensure that all road users pay their tolls, wherever they are in the EU. And increased interoperability between different tolling systems will make for better mobility throughout the EU."
Ivaylo Moskovski, Bulgarian Minister for Transport, Information Technology and Communications

In its general approach, the Council has strengthened and clarified the provisions on data protection. The new measures would be applicable 30 months after the entry into force of the directive.

The draft directive must be approved by both the Council and the European Parliament before it can enter into force. 
 

İlgili Galeriler
FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi
İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi
CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı
Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, pornografik, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.

banner314

banner325