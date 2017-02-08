Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Egypt praises Trump's criticism of terrorism reporting

James Archibald / Cape Town, Feb 8 () - Egypt has praised with US President Donald Trump’s recent accusation that terrorist attacks have been underreported, noting that Western media has shown a bias in not giving sufficient coverage to foreign terror attacks.

On Monday, the White House released a list of 78 terror attacks that it said were under reported, following up on Trump’s earlier accusations against the US media.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry yesterday released a statement saying that the US’s stance was “in line with Egypt’s repeated calls on the need to adopt a comprehensive, coordinated and non-selective anti-terrorism strategy”. It noted that of the 78 attacks listed, nine were in Egypt.

Egypt's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Abu Zeid said it was “unfortunate that the selectivity and partiality in some Western media circles... in their coverage of terror attacks have not only resulted in dismissing coverage”, but also shaping the perception of the responsibility of the government of the country in which the attacks occurred.

He noted that while Western media coverage had drawn international support and sympathy towards some countries, for some others, including Egypt, the media instead laid blame on the government.

Zeid gave as examples in Egypt where attacks “left causalities in dozens and even hundreds”, the case of the crash of the Russian plane and the bombing of the St. Peter’s Church, which he said some Western media had portrayed as a security failure by Egypt’s government.

Zeid repeated Egypt's hopes for an “essential shift in the way the international community deals with the phenomenon of terrorism”.

