Echomaster to prevent blind spot related accidents

İYİ Parti'nin iletişim sorumlusuna FETÖ'den gözaltı
PİYASALAR - MB müdahalesine karşın dolar rekora yakın
Akşener, İnce görüşmesini iptal etti, Bağcılar’a gidiyor
Şok Marketler’nin hisseleri halka arz ediliyor
Mahmut Can Emir / İstanbul, May 9 () -  With tens of thousands of commercial vehicles having poor visibility, still on UK and European roads, blind spots remain one of the leading causes of preventable collisions on the continent. As a result, the European...

Mahmut Can Emir / İstanbul, May 9 () -  With tens of thousands of commercial vehicles having poor visibility, still on UK and European roads, blind spots remain one of the leading causes of preventable collisions on the continent. As a result, the European Commission is taking steps to improve EU safety regulations.
EchoMaster provides additional visibility opportunities to larger vehicles to help alleviate the amount of accidents that are caused by blind spot-related incidents every year, leading to thousands of injuries and deaths.
The latest in EchoMaster's line of advanced aftermarket safety technologies is the most comprehensive integrated blind spot detection and lane change assistance system, and is available for vehicles equipped with 5 inch factory screens.
Built to integrate seamlessly into a vehicle's OE appearance, this kit provides extra functionality, without added complication.
The camera solutions effectively assist in safe lane changes and eliminate blind spots, protecting your vehicle, passengers, and other assets from potential liabilities, without adding bulk to the vehicle's exterior.
The primary technology used in this system is EchoMaster's side blind spot and lane change assist system featuring perfect camera alignment, without the need for calibration as a result of mirror cap camera integration. The proprietary designed mirror cap inserts with integrated cameras are responsive to driver behavior; the camera view is triggered using the turn signals, giving the driver a clear view to assist when changing lanes. The kits include everything needed for a plug-and-play installation.

