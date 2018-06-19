Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Trump Çin'e verginin tabanını 200 milyar dolara genişletti
Trump Çin'e verginin tabanını 200...
TSK: Hava harekâtlarında 26 terörist etkisiz hale getirildi
26 terörist etkisiz hale getirildi
Erdoğan: Bütün güçlü olanlar şu anda yeniliyor
Erdoğan: Bütün güçlü olanlar şu...
Aydın'da yolcu otobüsü devrildi: 28 yaralı
Aydın'da yolcu otobüsü devrildi: 28...

Dow posts triple-digit drop as trade war fears persist

Istanbul, June 19 () – U.S. stocks fell to start the week after the Trump administration moved forward with plans to impose tariffs on 50 billion dollars of Chinese goods – that tariff base may be raised up to 200 billion dollars as Trump administration...

Dow posts triple-digit drop as trade war fears persist

Istanbul, June 19 () – U.S. stocks fell to start the week after the Trump administration moved forward with plans to impose tariffs on 50 billion dollars of Chinese goods – that tariff base may be raised up to 200 billion dollars as Trump administration threatens.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 103.01 points to 24,987.47. The S&P 500 ticked 5.79 points lower to 2,773.87. The Nasdaq Composite posted a slight gain, rising 0.65 points to 7,747.02.

As expected, China retaliated to the U.S.'s tariff plan with a matching amount of levies on U.S. goods, and now concerns are percolating that the back and forth will lead to an all-out trade war.

Economic data out on Monday included the National Association of Homebuilder’s housing market index for June, which fell by 2 points to 68. The gauge of future sales conditions fell to a seven-month low of 76 as builders are starting to fret about input costs.

Meanwhile, incoming New York Fed President John Williams spoke at a conference focused on reforming behavior in financial services.

In company news, Chinese e-commerce retailer JD.com Inc.'s U.S.-listed shares were moving higher after Google announced that it had invested 550 million dollars in the company.

U.S. oil futures climbed 1.3 percent to 65.69 dollar a barrel.

İlgili Galeriler
FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi
İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi
CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı
Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, pornografik, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.

banner314

banner325