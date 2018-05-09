Cryptobontix launches 5,500 crypto-mining rigs for token backing

Mahmut Can Emir / İstanbul, May 9 () - Arbitrade Ltd. will commence its mining operations with Hayden Gill from Coin Miner LLC as the company's leading advisor and consultant. Mr. Gill has been in the cryptocurrency mining sector for many years and has become one of the leading advisors in North America.

Coin Miner LLC, a global leader in blockchain transaction processing (mining) infrastructure and hardware supply, has just completed a sale of another 5,500 ASIC mining units to support Arbitrade's first two tokens, Dignity and Reciprocation. This purchase of ASICs will continue to diversify the Arbitrade mining portfolio with Algorithms including SHA-256, Scrypt, Blake (14r) and Blake (2b). The units are expected to start deployment in about two weeks from three of the main cryptocurrency mining rig suppliers and finishing by mid-June in a top tier Atlanta collocation facility.

The Watford Ontario facility is still in the build out phase of the property and currently has 2300 mining rigs from Bitmain, Halong, and Canada Computers in inventory and waiting to be deployed once the electrical permits pass through the city building inspectors. After recent meetings with the Watford town council representatives and building inspectors, this process could require another four weeks before the mining rigs can be deployed and operating from the Arbitrade/Cryptotopic Industries Ontario property. For this reason, Mr. Gill advised Arbitrade to acquire additional data collocation facilities so that there is a way to immediately deploy vast numbers of mining rigs to start achieving the company's end goal to have more than 65 thousand mining rigs online by year end.

The purpose of the mining operations has stayed close to the same program as originally set by the founders. The mining rigs earn daily amounts of cryptocurrency coins. A large portion of those coins are then sold and used in this way: 50 percent daily earnings are used to pay off bullion debt that backs tokens, 20 percent is to immediately purchase more mining rigs to deploy as soon as delivered, 15 percent is used to support the tokens in the market and 15 percent is used for speculation growth and operations of the mining sector of the company.