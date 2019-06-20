Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Consumer confidence index rose to 57.6 points in June

Istanbul, June 20 () – Consumer confidence index rose by 4.3 percent to 57.6 points in June, up from 55.3 points in May.
The consumer confidence index calculated from the survey results is evaluated within the range of 0-200. It indicates an optimistic outlook when the index is above 100, but it indicates a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.
According to Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data;
- The financial situation expectation of household index in the next 12 months period which was 73.9 in May rose by 5.9 percent to 78.3 in June.
- The general economic situation expectation index (next 12 months period) which was 70.1 in May rose by 5.4 percent to 73.9 in June.
- The number of people unemployed expectation index (next 12 months period) remained at the same level at 56ç3 in June compared to May.
- The probability of saving index (next 12 months period) which was 20.3 in May rose by 6.1 percent to 22 in June. (Table and Graph)

