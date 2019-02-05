Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Ünlü siyasetçi Yaşar Okuyan CHP'ye katıldı
Erdoğan_Bahçeli görüşmesi ne zaman?
İYİ Parti’den istifa eden vekil AKP’ye geçti
RG - Yıllık NBŞ kotası 67 bin 500 ton olarak belirlendi
COMMODITY – Oil prices rose on Venezuelan sanctions and supply cuts

Mahmut Can Emir / Istanbul, Feb. 5 () – Oil prices rose on OPEC led supply cut and U.S. sanctions on Venezuelan oil.
Following the recent news, WTI rose by 0.37 percent to 54.76 dollars and Brent fell by 0.37 percent to 62.72 dollars.
Gold prices near one week low as risk appetite of investors incease.
       - silver rose by 0.21 percent and priced 18.82 dollars,
       - gold fell by 0.02 percent and priced 1,319.1 dollars,
       - copper rose by 0.55 percent and priced 2.81 dollars,
       - platinum rose by 0.24 percent and priced 824.8 dollars,
       - palladium rose by 0.16 percent and priced 1,332.5 dollars.

