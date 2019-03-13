Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
THY'nin Brüksel'den İstanbul'a gelen uçağı acil durum deklere etti
THY uçağı acil durum deklere...
Türkiye'nin 2018 yılı hava kirliliği raporu açıklandı
Türkiye'nin 2018 yılı hava kirliliği...
Kılıçdaroğlu'na, Bakan Soylu'ya hakaretten fezleke
Kılıçdaroğlu'na, Bakan Soylu'ya hakaretten fezleke
Üniversite de yangın, Öğrenciler korkulu anlar yaşadı
Üniversite de yangın, Öğrenciler korkulu...

COMMODITY – Oil prices rose on sanctions and declining U.S inventories

Mahmut Can Emir / Istanbul, March 13 - () – Oil prices rose on sanctions against Venezuela and the decrease in U.S inventories. Following the recent news, WTI rose by 1.99 percent to 58 dollars and Brent rose by 0.76 percent to 67.18 dollars. Gold prices...

COMMODITY – Oil prices rose on sanctions and declining U.S inventories

Mahmut Can Emir / Istanbul, March 13 - () – Oil prices rose on sanctions against Venezuela and the decrease in U.S inventories.
Following the recent news, WTI rose by 1.99 percent to 58 dollars and Brent rose by 0.76 percent to 67.18 dollars.
Gold prices hit two week high on Brexit uncertainties.
       - silver rose by 0.5 percent and priced 15.485 dollars,
       - gold rose by 0.77 percent and priced 1,308.4 dollars,
       - copper fell by 0.17 percent and priced 2.9335 dollars,
       - platinum rose by 1.86 percent and priced 847.4 dollars,
       - palladium rose by 1.01 percent and priced 1,505.1 dollars.

İlgili Galeriler
FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi
İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi
CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı
Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, pornografik, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.

banner314

banner336

banner328