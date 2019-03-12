Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Türkiye'nin 2018 yılı hava kirliliği raporu açıklandı
Türkiye'nin 2018 yılı hava kirliliği...
Kılıçdaroğlu'na, Bakan Soylu'ya hakaretten fezleke
Kılıçdaroğlu'na, Bakan Soylu'ya hakaretten fezleke
Üniversite de yangın, Öğrenciler korkulu anlar yaşadı
Üniversite de yangın, Öğrenciler korkulu...
Dolar 5.44, euro 6.12 ve sterlin 7.08 lirada
Dolar 5.44, euro 6.12 ve...

COMMODITY – Oil prices rose on export cuts on Saudi and Venezuelan oil

Mahmut Can Emir / Istanbul, March 12 - () – Oil prices rose on Saudi Arabia’s voluntary export cuts and Venezuelan sanctions. Following the recent news, WTI rose by 1.09 percent to 57.41 dollars and Brent rose by 0.65 percent to 67.01 dollars. Gold...

COMMODITY – Oil prices rose on export cuts on Saudi and Venezuelan oil

Mahmut Can Emir / Istanbul, March 12 - () – Oil prices rose on Saudi Arabia’s voluntary export cuts and Venezuelan sanctions.
Following the recent news, WTI rose by 1.09 percent to 57.41 dollars and Brent rose by 0.65 percent to 67.01 dollars.
Gold prices rose on weakened dollar as the European Commission agrees to make amendments on United Kingdom’s Brexit deal.
        - silver rose by 0.86 percent and priced 15.405 dollars,
       - gold rose by 0.53 percent and priced 1,298 dollars,
       - copper rose by 1.59 percent and priced 2.947 dollars,
       - platinum rose by 2.0 percent and priced 833.1 dollars,
       - palladium rose by 1.24 percent and priced 1,500.4 dollars.

İlgili Galeriler
FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi
İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi
CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı
Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, pornografik, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.

banner314

banner336

banner328