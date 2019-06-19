Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
İmamoğlu ve Yıldırım açık oturumda... aydınSes TV CANLI
İmamoğlu ve Yıldırım açık oturumda......
İngiltere: Umman Körfezi'nde saldırıdan İran sorumlu
İngiltere: Umman Körfezi'nde saldırıdan İran...
Transfer sezonu 17 Haziran'da başlıyor
Transfer sezonu 17 Haziran'da başlıyor
Bakan Soylu'dan DHKP/C operasyonu açıklaması
Bakan Soylu'dan DHKP/C operasyonu açıklaması

COMMODITY – Oil prices rose as global economic slowdown concerns decline

Mahmut Can Emir / Istanbul, June 19 () - Oil prices rose on US President Donald Trump announced that the would meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at G20 summit as the global economic slowdonw concerns decline. Following the recent news, WTI rose by 0.48 percent...

COMMODITY – Oil prices rose as global economic slowdown concerns decline

Mahmut Can Emir / Istanbul, June 19 () - Oil prices rose on US President Donald Trump announced that the would meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at G20 summit as the global economic slowdonw concerns decline.
Following the recent news, WTI rose by 0.48 percent to 54.16 dollars and Brent rose by 0.4 percent to 62.39 dollars.
Metal prices fell on US President Donald Trump confirmed that he would meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at G20 summit.
 - silver fell by 0.39 percent and priced 14.935 dollars,
- gold fell by 0.25 percent and priced 1,347.3 dollars,
- copper fell by 0.04 percent and priced 2.702 dollars,
- platinum fell by 0.02 percent and priced 801.8 dollars,
- palladium rose by 0.37 percent and priced 1,478.7 dollars.

İlgili Galeriler
FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi
İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi
CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı
Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, pornografik, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.

banner314

banner325

banner328