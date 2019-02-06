Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
COMMODITY – Oil prices rose as concerns over the economical outlook increase

Mahmut Can Emir / Istanbul, Feb. 4 () – Oil prices rose on concerns on the global economy outlook. Following the recent news, WTI rose by 0.06 percent to 53.59 dollars and Brent rose by 0.02 percent to 61.99 dollars. Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to chop...

