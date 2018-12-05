COMMODITY – Oil prices rose ahead of OPEC meeting

Mahmut Can Emir / Istanbul, Dec. 5 () – Oil prices rose ahead of OPEC meeting recovering slightly, as US inventories rise and Saudi output hits 11.3 barrels per day.

Following the recent news, WTI rose by 0.75 percent to 53.65 dollars and Brent rose by 0.63 percent to 62.47 dollars.

Gold prices, pulled from five week high.

- silver fell by 0.39 percent and priced 14.495 dollars,

- gold fell by 0.36 percent and priced 1,242.1 dollars,

- copper fell by 0.05 percent and priced 2.7575 dollars,

- platinum fell by 1.28 percent and priced 793.9 dollars,

- palladium rose by 1.20 percent and priced 1,194.4 dollars.