COMMODITY – Gold prices reached over 1,400 dollars

Mahmut Can Emir / Istanbul, June 21 () - Gold prices surged above 1,400 dollars to levels last seen in September 2013 as geopolitical tensions increased following Iran's capture of an American drone. US President Donald Trump had approved strikes on the Middle Eastern country after the incident but withdrew his decision later on.

- silver fell by 0.37 percent and priced 14.435 dollars,

- gold rose by 0.59 percent and priced 1,405.2 dollars,

- copper fell by 0.15 percent and priced 2.708 dollars,

- platinum rose by 0.32 percent and priced 808.6 dollars,

- palladium rose by 0.21 percent and priced 1,483.7 dollars.

Oil prices retreat after increasing on rising tensions, between Iran and US over a US drone shot down by Iranian forces.

Following the recent news, WTI fell by 0.6 percent to 56.73 dollars and Brent fell by 0.59 percent to 64.07 dollars.

