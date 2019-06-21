Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Askeralma Kanunu görüşmeleri tamamlandı
Askeralma Kanunu görüşmeleri tamamlandı
81 ilde çocuklar tenise yönlendirilecek
81 ilde öğretmenler tenis eğitimi...
2019 yükseköğretim kurumları kontenjanları belli oldu
2019 yükseköğretim kurumları kontenjanları belli...
YSK, İstanbul seçiminde oy kullanamayacak seçmenleri açıkladı
YSK, İstanbul seçiminde oy kullanamayacak...

COMMODITY – Gold prices reached over 1,400 dollars

Mahmut Can Emir / Istanbul, June 21 () - Gold prices surged above 1,400 dollars to levels last seen in September 2013 as geopolitical tensions increased following Iran's capture of an American drone. US President Donald Trump had approved strikes on the...

COMMODITY – Gold prices reached over 1,400 dollars

Mahmut Can Emir / Istanbul, June 21 () - Gold prices surged above 1,400 dollars to levels last seen in September 2013 as geopolitical tensions increased following Iran's capture of an American drone. US President Donald Trump had approved strikes on the Middle Eastern country after the incident but withdrew his decision later on.
 - silver fell by 0.37 percent and priced 14.435 dollars,
- gold rose by 0.59 percent and priced 1,405.2 dollars,
- copper fell by 0.15 percent and priced 2.708 dollars,
- platinum rose by 0.32 percent and priced 808.6 dollars,
- palladium rose by 0.21 percent and priced 1,483.7 dollars.
Oil prices retreat after increasing on rising tensions, between Iran and US over a US drone shot down by Iranian forces.
Following the recent news, WTI fell by 0.6 percent to 56.73 dollars and Brent fell by 0.59 percent to 64.07 dollars.
 

İlgili Galeriler
FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi
İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi
CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı
Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, pornografik, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.

banner314

banner325

banner328