Son Dakika
China to ask U.S. to remove tariffs in exchange for ag buys in talks
Top U.S. and Chinese trade officials will discuss plans on Friday for China to buy more U.S. farm products, but in return, Beijing will request cancellation of some planned and existing U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports, Forex Factory reported. Robert Lighthizer,...
English News 25.10.2019, 08:56
Top U.S. and Chinese trade officials will discuss plans on Friday for China to buy more U.S. farm products, but in return, Beijing will request cancellation of some planned and existing U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports, Forex Factory reported.
Robert Lighthizer, the United States Trade Representative, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will speak by telephone Friday, their latest attempt to calm a nearly 16-month trade war that is roiling financial markets, disrupting supply chains and slowing global economic growth.
The two sides are working to try to agree on a text for a "Phase 1" trade agreement announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Oct. 11, in time for him to sign it with China's President Xi Jinping next month at a summit in Chile.
Robert Lighthizer, the United States Trade Representative, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will speak by telephone Friday, their latest attempt to calm a nearly 16-month trade war that is roiling financial markets, disrupting supply chains and slowing global economic growth.
The two sides are working to try to agree on a text for a "Phase 1" trade agreement announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Oct. 11, in time for him to sign it with China's President Xi Jinping next month at a summit in Chile.
17°
parçalı az bulutlu
Günün Anketi Tümü
İstanbul Büyükşehir Belediye Başkanlığı seçiminde oyunu hangi partiye vereceksin?
Namaz Vakti 25 Ekim 2019
|İmsak
|05:55
|Güneş
|07:20
|Öğle
|12:53
|İkindi
|15:47
|Akşam
|18:16
|Yatsı
|19:36
Puan Durumu
|Takımlar
|O
|P
|1. Alanyaspor
|8
|17
|2. Trabzonspor
|8
|15
|3. Fenerbahçe
|8
|14
|4. Başakşehir
|8
|14
|5. Malatyaspor
|8
|13
|6. Galatasaray
|8
|13
|7. Sivasspor
|8
|12
|8. Konyaspor
|8
|12
|9. Gaziantep FK
|8
|11
|10. Antalyaspor
|8
|11
|11. Göztepe
|8
|9
|12. Beşiktaş
|8
|9
|13. Ankaragücü
|8
|9
|14. Denizlispor
|8
|8
|15. Kasımpaşa
|8
|8
|16. Çaykur Rizespor
|8
|8
|17. Gençlerbirliği
|8
|6
|18. Kayserispor
|8
|4
|Takımlar
|O
|P
|1. Hatayspor
|8
|17
|2. Akhisar Bld.Spor
|8
|16
|3. Fatih Karagümrük
|8
|15
|4. Altay
|8
|15
|5. Ümraniye
|8
|14
|6. Keçiörengücü
|8
|14
|7. Balıkesirspor
|8
|13
|8. Bursaspor
|8
|12
|9. İstanbulspor
|8
|11
|10. Erzurum BB
|8
|11
|11. Adana Demirspor
|8
|10
|12. Menemen Belediyespor
|8
|8
|13. Adanaspor
|8
|7
|14. Osmanlıspor
|8
|7
|15. Altınordu
|8
|5
|16. Boluspor
|8
|5
|17. Giresunspor
|8
|5
|18. Eskişehirspor
|8
|-5
|Takımlar
|O
|P
|1. Liverpool
|9
|25
|2. Man City
|9
|19
|3. Leicester City
|9
|17
|4. Chelsea
|9
|17
|5. Arsenal
|9
|15
|6. Crystal Palace
|9
|14
|7. Tottenham
|9
|12
|8. Burnley
|9
|12
|9. Sheffield United
|9
|12
|10. Bournemouth
|9
|12
|11. West Ham
|9
|12
|12. Aston Villa
|9
|11
|13. Wolverhampton
|9
|11
|14. M. United
|9
|10
|15. Everton
|9
|10
|16. Brighton
|9
|9
|17. Southampton
|9
|8
|18. Newcastle
|9
|8
|19. Norwich City
|9
|7
|20. Watford
|9
|4
|Takımlar
|O
|P
|1. Barcelona
|9
|19
|2. Real Madrid
|9
|18
|3. Granada
|9
|17
|4. Real Sociedad
|9
|16
|5. Atletico Madrid
|9
|16
|6. Sevilla
|9
|16
|7. Villarreal
|9
|14
|8. Athletic Bilbao
|9
|13
|9. Getafe
|9
|13
|10. Valencia
|9
|13
|11. Levante
|9
|11
|12. Real Valladolid
|9
|11
|13. Osasuna
|9
|11
|14. Deportivo Alaves
|9
|11
|15. Mallorca
|9
|10
|16. Eibar
|9
|9
|17. Celta de Vigo
|9
|9
|18. Real Betis
|9
|9
|19. Espanyol
|9
|5
|20. Leganés
|9
|2