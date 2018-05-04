Buffet’s 75 million Apple share purchase fuels the Apple stock

Deniz Kılınç / İstanbul, May 4 () – Apple stocks rose to all time high 183.65 dollars after Warren Buffett announces that his company has just bought 75 million worth of Apple shares.
Following the announcement, Buffet also underlined that focusing on the sales of Iphone X is “totaly missing the point” on the stock.
