Sağlık Müdürlüğünde 4 milyon liralık yolsuzluk iddiası; 3 mutemet tutuklandı
Türk Doktora ABD'de “Yılın Doktoru” Ödülü
Binali Yıldırım'dan Kıbrıs açıklaması
Milli Eğitim Bakanı Prof. Dr. Ziya Selçuk'tan 'çocuk kavramı' açıklaması
BoE/Carney: Worst-case Brexit scenario has a low probability

Deniz Kılınç / Istanbul, Dec. 5 () – Bank of England (BoE) Governor Mark Carney said there is a “low probability” of a worst case Brexit scenario to happen. Referencing from last week’s BoE report that noted a “disorderly” no-deal Brexit could...

Deniz Kılınç / Istanbul, Dec. 5 () – Bank of England (BoE) Governor Mark Carney said there is a “low probability” of a worst case Brexit scenario to happen.
Referencing from last week’s BoE report that noted a “disorderly” no-deal Brexit could be worse for UK than the financial crisis, Carney made the following remarks:
“Tail risk is tail risk. There’s a low probability that all these risks would happen at the same time. It’s not just a question of the formal trade barriers that come into play but also shorter term disruption in terms of port infrastructure and other logistical disruptions.”

