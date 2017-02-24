Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Müjdat Gezen Sanat Merkezi'ni kundaklayan Mehmet Ali Aligül'le ilgili karar verildi
Dün serbest bırakılmıştı, kundakçı, tutuklandı
TSK açıkladı: El Bab'dan acı haber 2 Şehit 3 yaralı
El Bab'da bomba yüklü araçla saldırı : 41 ölü
El Bab'da bomba yüklü araçla saldırı, çok sayıda yaralı var
Attack in Niger kills 15 soldiers

James Archibald / Cape Town, Feb 24 () - “Terrorist elements” were blamed for an attack on a Niger army patrol that left 15 soldiers dead and 19 wounded. “A Niger army patrol was attacked by terrorist elements at 1500 GMT north of Tilwa....

“A Niger army patrol was attacked by terrorist elements at 1500 GMT north of Tilwa. We have 15 dead and 19 wounded in our ranks,” the Vanguard in neighbouring Nigeria quoted army spokesman Colonel Toure Seydou Albdoula Aziz as saying.

The spokesman did not say how many people were involved in the attack, nor did he identify the attackers.

Although the affiliation of the attackers has not yet been revealed, it has been speculated that Boko Haram might be responsible, as they have committed such attacks in the country in the past.

“Clean-up operations have been launched in the sector to neutralise the fleeing terrorists,” he added.

