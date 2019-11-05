Son Dakika
Arcelor Mittal pulls out of Ilva acquisition
Arcelor Mittal S.A. said in a press release on Monday that it is pulling out of the planned acquisition of the Italian steelworks company Ilva, citing the inability to implement its industrial plan due to a recent decision by the Italian Parliament to remove...
Arcelor Mittal S.A. said in a press release on Monday that it is pulling out of the planned acquisition of the Italian steelworks company Ilva, citing the inability to implement its industrial plan due to a recent decision by the Italian Parliament to remove previously agreed legal immunity.
The agreed legal shield was supposed to give Arcelor Mittal's managers immunity from prosecution concerning the clean-up plan for the Ilva-owned Taranto plant.
"Other serious occurrences, independent of the Company’s will, have also led to a situation of legal and operational uncertainty that has further significantly impaired the ability to carry out the necessary operations at Ilva and operate the Taranto plant," the Luxembourg-based company said in the statement.
