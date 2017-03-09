Ara Güler receives Honorary Award in Germany

Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
İstanbul, Mar 9 () - The 22nd Turkish-German Film Festival kicked off on last Saturday with a gala ceremony held at Tafalhalle in Nuremberg, with Turkey’s acclaimed photographer Ara Güler receiving one of the festival’s honorary awards.
German director of photography Jürgen Jürges received the other honorary award at the festival.
The honorary guest of the festival, Turkish musician and writer Zülfü Livaneli, gave a speech at the opening, praising Güler and Jürges for “seeing what we don’t see.”
“On the plane people asked me why I was going to Germany and I told them I was going to the film festival. They told me that they were going to attend a gun fair. I told them I was traveling for peace,” said Livaneli in his speech.
Güler received his award from Nuremberg Mayor Dr. Ulrich Maly while Jürges was presented with his award by Livaneli’s wife Ülker Livaneli.
During the award ceremony, a film reel of Ara Güler’s photos was shown on the screen. Osman Okkan’s documentary on Güler’s life, “The Eye of Istanbul,” was also shown at the ceremony.
The festival’s founder and Interforum e.v. Association President Adil Kaya opened the event, which was also attended by Turkish Consul General to Nuremberg Yavuz Kül.
The festival will screen a total of 40 films until March 14. The award-winning films will be announced on Saturday.

