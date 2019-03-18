Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Çanakkale Deniz Zaferi’nin 104’üncü yılı coşkusu
Ekrem İmamoğlu: Terörün dili, dini ve ırkı olmaz
Uçak Teknisyeni Muhtar Adayı Oldu
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan '18 Mart' mesajı
Al-Falih: S. Arabia not under US pressure on supply cuts

Istanbul, March 18 () - Khalid al-Falih,Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister, denied the reports that his country is under pressure from the US to refrain from further production cuts. Speaking at the Joint OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting...

Istanbul, March 18 () - Khalid al-Falih,Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister, denied the reports that his country is under pressure from the US to refrain from further production cuts. Speaking at the Joint OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting in Baku, Al-Falih stated that the cartel would stick to its planned cuts as long as inventories keep rising.
In December, the 24-nation coalition agreed to cut oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day following a two-day meeting in Vienna. Under the agreement, OPEC will reduce its output by 800 thousand barrels per day, while Russia and allied producers will take a further 400 thousand barrels per day off the market. US President Donald Trump urged the group to relax cuts due to rising crude prices multiple times.

