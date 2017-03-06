Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
HDP Milletvekili Alican Önlü duruşma izlerken gözaltına alındı
HDP'li vekile duruşma izlerken gözaltı
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan Almanya'ya: Ben istersem gelirim dünyayı ayağa kaldırırım
Önüme gelirse idam kararını hemen...
Destici: Hayır diyenlerin de iktidar karşıtı olduğunu görüyoruz
Destici: Hayır diyenlerin de iktidar...
Bozdağ: Baykal'ın Almanya programını iptal etmesi takdire şayan
Bozdağ: Baykal'ın Almanya programını iptal...

Akon promotes youth empowerment and lighting project in the Gambia

James Archibald / Cape Town, Mar 6 () - International music star Akon landed in The Gambia this weekend to launch of a project connected with his ‘Akon Lighting Africa’ initiative. The singer, songwriter and producer, who’s real name is...

Akon promotes youth empowerment and lighting project in the Gambia

James Archibald / Cape Town, Mar 6 () - International music star Akon landed in The Gambia this weekend to launch of a project connected with his ‘Akon Lighting Africa’ initiative.

The singer, songwriter and producer, who’s real name is Alioune Badara Thiam, is expected to meet with President Adama Barrow to discuss the launch of a solar energy project, according to AfricaNews.com.

Akon, born and raised in Senegal before achieving international fame, launched a charity project in 2014, Akon Lighting, to bring solar power to Africa. So far he has brought power to 14 countries.

In addition to the power project, he is also promoting a youth empowerment project under the theme, ‘Role of young people in building a new Gambia.’

(Photo)

