Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Okul bahçesinde top oynayan çocuklara ateş açıldı: 7 yaralı
Top oynayan çocuklara silahlı saldırı:...
CHP'li vekil hakkında soruşturma
CHP'li vekil hakkında soruşturma
BAE’li Bakan: Arap dünyası Ankara yada Tahran tarafından yönetilmeyecek
"Arap dünyasını Ankara yada Tahran...
Erdoğan: Özel sektörümüzü Tunus’a daha fazla yatırım yapmaya teşvik edeceğiz
Erdoğan: Beşar teröristtir, 1 milyon...

44 soldiers hospitalized due to food poisoning in Turkey’s Gaziantep

İstanbul, Dec 27 () - A total of 44 Turkish soldiers were hospitalized after getting food poisoning in the southeastern province of Gaziantep late on Monday. The Health Ministry informed that 41 of them were discharged from the Islahiye State Hospital...

44 soldiers hospitalized due to food poisoning in Turkey’s Gaziantep

İstanbul, Dec 27 () - A total of 44 Turkish soldiers were hospitalized after getting food poisoning in the southeastern province of Gaziantep late on Monday.
The Health Ministry informed that 41 of them were discharged from the Islahiye State Hospital after receiving treatment.
“Following the evening meal, the soldiers were taken under treatment after complaints of nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea and fever. The results show that there is no one with life-threatening condition. Some 41 of the 44 patients were discharged. Three patients who are awaiting their results and whose treatments are continuing are being monitored by the emergency services.
More than four tons of horse meat was found in canned foods bought for the Turkish Naval Forces Command in 2015, Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli had said recently.
The discovered meat was never served, Canikli stressed.
He was responding to a written parliamentary question from main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Istanbul deputy Sezgin Tanrıkulu submitted to Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım, following allegations about the navy buying rotten meat and horse meat at the Gölcük Fleet Command in the northwestern province of Kocaeli.
Canikli said 12.5 tons of canned meat was bought for the naval forces in 2015 and horse meat was determined in 4.05 tons of it, prompting the ministry to cancel the deal with the food company and file a complaint on the issue.
The incident comes after a series of similar cases of apparent food poisoning at barracks across Turkey.
A total of 87 soldiers at a military barracks in the southwestern resort district of Marmaris were hospitalized in the Aegean province of Muğla over a period of three days after suffering from nausea and vomiting, on June 29.
On June 17, some 731 soldiers in the First Infantry Training Brigade Command in the Aegean province of Manisa were hospitalized late following suspected food poisoning. The catering firm’s contract with the barracks was subsequently cancelled, while a number of employees of the company were arrested.

İlgili Galeriler
FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi
İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi
CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı
Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, pornografik, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.

banner314

sikiş , adana escort bayan , escort adana , porno indir , mersin escort bayan , adana escort , adult forum , istanbul escort bayan , hatay escort , escort beylikdüzü , bodrum escort , eskisehir escort , porno , seks hikayeleri ,