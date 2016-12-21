14 Turkish soldiers killed in today’s operations in Syria

Edip Sönmez / Istanbul, Dec 21, () – 14 Turkish soldiers lost their lives during the conflicts against ISIS in Syria today, killing 138 terrorists along the process.

Turkish Armed Force released a statement on the Operation Euphrates Shield that has been continuing in the ISIS-held Syrian territory since August 24. The press release said that 10 Turkish soldiers were killed and 18 were wounded by ISIS terrorists’ attacks this evening. Alongside the casualties during the daytime conflicts and attacks today, total casualties of the Turkish Armed Forces summed to 14 soldiers being killed and 33 wounded. It is also stated that 67 terrorist targets and emplacements including armoured vehicles were destroyed, and 138 militants of ISIS were neutralised during today’s operations around the city of Al Bab.