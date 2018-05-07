World Trade Organization - Weekly Schedule 

Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Fenerbahçe - Bursaspor: 2-1
Gençlerbirliği futbolcuları, Pogba'ya saldırdı
CHP'li gençler, Deniz Gezmiş ve arkadaşlarını andı
Sezai Temelli'nin pasaportuna el konuldu.
Monday 7 May 2018
Informal Trade Negotiations Committee and Heads of Delegation meeting - 10 a.m.
Press briefing in Room B at the WTO - 5 pm
(contact: Keith Rockwell, +41 (0)22–739 50 15)

 

Tuesday 8 May 2018
General Council - 10 a.m.
Press briefing in Room B at the WTO - 5 pm
(contact: Keith Rockwell, +41 (0)22–739 50 15)

 

Wednesday 9 May 2018
General Council - 10 a.m.
(contact: Keith Rockwell, +41 (0)22–739 50 15)

 

Thursday 10 May 2018
Ascension Day (WTO non-working day)

 

Friday 11 May 2018
WTO non-working day
 

