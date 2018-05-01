Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
WFP: 158,835 people have been assissted in March 2018 in Senegal

Deniz Kılınç / İstanbul, May 2 () – Recent World Food Programme states that 158,835 people have been assisted in March 2018 in Senegal due to the country being ranked 37 out of 76 countries in the Global Hunger Index despite the government efforts. According...

WFP: 158,835 people have been assissted in March 2018 in Senegal

Deniz Kılınç / İstanbul, May 2 () – Recent World Food Programme states that 158,835 people have been assisted in March 2018 in Senegal due to the country being ranked 37 out of 76 countries in the Global Hunger Index despite the government efforts.
According to the report, in March 2018 52,094 tones of food assistance have been distributed to poeple of Senegal where the household food production have become inadequate and unstable due to deficit harvests caused by recurrent drought and floods in the past decade.
To tackle the chronic poverty and make poor citizens more resilient to shocks, the report indicates that the government has rolled out a National Programme for Family Social Security Transfers.

