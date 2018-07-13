Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
İçişleri Bakan Yardımcısı kim olsun?
İçişleri Bakan Yardımcısı kim olsun?
Karpuz üreticisi sıkıntılı... 20 kuruşa alıcı bulamıyor
Ödemişli karpuz üreticisi sıkıntılı
Adnan Oktar'a operasyon, Oktar ve çok sayıda gözaltı
Adnan Oktar gözaltına alındı
Dünya Kupası'nda ilk finalist Fransa
Dünya Kupası'nda ilk finalist Fransa

Velayati: Terrorists will return to Syria if Iran, Russia withdraw troops

Istanbul, July 13 () - Iranian and Russian troops will stay in Syria in order to guarantee that terrorists won't continue their activity in the war-torn country, Iranian ex-foreign minister and Supreme Leader's Aide Ali Akbar Velayati said. Velayati stated,...

Velayati: Terrorists will return to Syria if Iran, Russia withdraw troops

Istanbul, July 13 () - Iranian and Russian troops will stay in Syria in order to guarantee that terrorists won't continue their activity in the war-torn country, Iranian ex-foreign minister and Supreme Leader's Aide Ali Akbar Velayati said.
Velayati stated, that Iranian troops would stay in Syria, as they have legitimate right to act in the region, adding that the US-led coalition was operating without permission from Damascus.
"Iran plans to continue its military presence in Syria. I believe, if we leave the country, Russia to leave it next and then the same terrorists will return back again" Velayati said on Friday during a session of a meeting in Tehran.

İlgili Galeriler
FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi
İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi
CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı
Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, pornografik, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.

banner314

banner325