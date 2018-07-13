Velayati: Terrorists will return to Syria if Iran, Russia withdraw troops

Istanbul, July 13 () - Iranian and Russian troops will stay in Syria in order to guarantee that terrorists won't continue their activity in the war-torn country, Iranian ex-foreign minister and Supreme Leader's Aide Ali Akbar Velayati said.

Velayati stated, that Iranian troops would stay in Syria, as they have legitimate right to act in the region, adding that the US-led coalition was operating without permission from Damascus.

"Iran plans to continue its military presence in Syria. I believe, if we leave the country, Russia to leave it next and then the same terrorists will return back again" Velayati said on Friday during a session of a meeting in Tehran.