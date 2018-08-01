 eskort
Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
CHP'de imzalar, perşembe günü genel merkeze teslim edilecek
CHP'de kurultay için imzalar hazır
Trump: İran ile ne zaman isterlerse görüşebilirim
Trump: İran ile ne zaman...
Kültür ve Turizm Bakanlığı, TÜRSAB'ın denetim yetkisini artırdı
TÜRSAB'ın denetim yetkisi artırıldı
Giresun'da Polisten şiddet gören yaşlı adam öldü; 2 polis açığa alındı
Giresunlu'lardan yaşlı adama şiddete sert...

US Manufacturing PMI dips to five-month low in July

Hilal Sarı / Istanbul, August 1 () – US Manufacturing PMI dips to five-month low in July as index declined to 55.3, down from 55.4 in June. According to IHS Markit data; U.S. manufacturing firms signalled a strong improvement in operating conditions...

US Manufacturing PMI dips to five-month low in July

Hilal Sarı / Istanbul, August 1 () – US Manufacturing PMI dips to five-month low in July as index declined to 55.3, down from 55.4 in June.

According to IHS Markit data;

U.S. manufacturing firms signalled a strong improvement in operating conditions in July, despite the headline PMI falling to a five-month low Manufacturing sector growth remains strong, despite easing slightly in July Output expands at softest pace for eight months Inflationary pressures intensify Weaker rises in output and employment were seen in July, while export sales fell for the second month in a row. Meanwhile, companies reported the greatest deterioration in vendor performance since the series began and a faster rate of input cost inflation. That said, business confidence remained strongly positive, and was supported by hopes of further increases in overall new orders

İlgili Galeriler
FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi
İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi
CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı
Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, pornografik, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.

banner314

banner325

banner328

bursa escort bursa escort bayanlar bursa escort bayan gaziantep escort kayseri escort denizli escort istanbul escort bayanlar istanbul escort istanbul escort bayan izmir escort bayan izmir escort bayanlar