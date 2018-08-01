Hilal Sarı / Istanbul, August 1 () – US Manufacturing PMI dips to five-month low in July as index declined to 55.3, down from 55.4 in June.

According to IHS Markit data;

U.S. manufacturing firms signalled a strong improvement in operating conditions in July, despite the headline PMI falling to a five-month low Manufacturing sector growth remains strong, despite easing slightly in July Output expands at softest pace for eight months Inflationary pressures intensify Weaker rises in output and employment were seen in July, while export sales fell for the second month in a row. Meanwhile, companies reported the greatest deterioration in vendor performance since the series began and a faster rate of input cost inflation. That said, business confidence remained strongly positive, and was supported by hopes of further increases in overall new orders