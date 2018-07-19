US jobless claims at 49 years low

Hilal Sarı / Istanbul, July 19 () – US weekly jobless claims fell by 8,000 to 207,000 vs. expectations of 220,000 and it was the lowest record since 1969.

According to data from US LAbor department;

- Weekly jobless claims in the week ending with July 7, fell by 8,000 and realized as 207,000.

It was the lowest weekly jobless claims data since 1969.

- Ongoing jobless claims rose by 8,000 and realised as 1 million 750 thousand.

