US jobless claims at 49 years low

Hilal Sarı / Istanbul, July 19 () – US weekly jobless claims fell by 8,000 to 207,000 vs. expectations of 220,000 and it was the lowest record since 1969.
According to data from US LAbor department;
- Weekly jobless claims in the week ending with July 7, fell by 8,000 and realized as 207,000.
It was the lowest weekly jobless claims data since 1969.
- Ongoing jobless claims rose by 8,000 and realised as 1 million 750 thousand.
 

