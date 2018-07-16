Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan 15 Temmuz Anma Programı'nda konuştu
15 Temmuz Şehitler Köprüsü'ndeki anma töreni CANLI İZLEMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
15 Temmuz Şehitler Köprüsü'nde CANLI
KUTLAMALARDA KULLANILAN TOP MERMİSİ PATLADI: 4 ÇOCUK YARALI
Top mermisi patladı 4 çocik...
Adnan Oktar ve grubunun finansal yapılanmasına büyük darbe
Adnan Oktar ve grubunun finansal...

UK/May: There won’t be a second Brexit referandum under any circumstances

Hilal Sari / Istanbul, July 16 () - Prime Minister Theresa May ruled out a second referandum under any circumstances, as a respond to former Education Minister Justine Greenings suggestion for a second vote. According to reports in British media, May’s...

UK/May: There won’t be a second Brexit referandum under any circumstances

Hilal Sari / Istanbul, July 16 () - Prime Minister Theresa May ruled out a second referandum under any circumstances, as a respond to former Education Minister Justine Greenings suggestion for a second vote.

According to reports in British media, May’s spokesmon made following remarks on the issue:

“The British public have voted to leave the European Union. There is not going to be a second referendum… under any circumstances."

“We will consider the amendments and set out our position in due course.

Greening earlier demanded that UK citizens be given the choice to remain in the union in a second Referendum and made following remarks:

"The only solution is to take the final Brexit decision out of the hands of deadlocked politicians, away from the backroom deals, and give it back to the people."

Greening, a member of the ruling Conservative Party, had resigned as secretary of state for education in January after the government reshuffle.

İlgili Galeriler
FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi
İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi
CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı
Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, pornografik, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.

banner314

banner325