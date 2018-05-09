Turkish lira plummets to record lows against dollar

Istanbul, May 9 () - The value of the Turkish lira plunged to record lows, dropping to 4.3744 against the dollar on Wednesday, amid rising global geopolitical risks after United States President Donald Trump decided to pull his country out of the international nuclear deal with Iran on Tuesday.

The Turkish lira has dropped 15.6 percent since the start of the year. when the dollar was traded for around 3.78 liras then.

The next meeting of the Turkish Central Bank’s Monetary Police Committee (MPC) is scheduled to take place on June 7, just 16 days before the presidential and parliamentary snap elections.