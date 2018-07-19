Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Pentagon: Rusya Savunma Bakanlığı ile görüşmeye açığız
Pentagon: Rusya Savunma Bakanlığı ile...
Suşehri'nde 300 kişi, zehirlenme şüphesiyle hastaneye başvurdu
Suşehri'nde 300 kişi, zehirlenme şüphesiyle...
AK Partili Turan'ın telefonunu 'bedelli' kilitledi
AK Partili Turan'ın telefonunu 'bedelli'...
Oktar'ın 13 saattir ifadesi alınıyor
Oktar'ın 13 saattir ifadesi alınıyor

Turkish CB Survey: Year-end inflation expectation up to 13.88 pct.

Hilal Sarı / Istanbul, July 19 () – The inflation expectation for year end rose from 12.28 percent up to 13.88 percent in Turkish Central Bank’s monthly Survey of Expectations. According to July Survey of Expectations, answered by 66 participants...

Turkish CB Survey: Year-end inflation expectation up to 13.88 pct.

Hilal Sarı / Istanbul, July 19 () – The inflation expectation for year end rose from 12.28 percent up to 13.88 percent in Turkish Central Bank’s monthly Survey of Expectations.

According to July Survey of Expectations, answered by 66 participants from real and financial sector representatives and professionals;

Year end Consumer Price Index (CPI) expectation rose from 12.28 to 13.88 Year end dollar/lira expectation rose from 4.58 to 4.83 lira Year end current accound deficit expectation rose from 53.5 billion dollars to 54.8 billion dollars Year end GDP growth expectation remained as 4.2 percent as in June survey results. Dollar/lira expectation for the end of the next 12 months rose from 4.78 lira to 5.06 lira. CPI expectation for the end of the next 12 months rose from 10.47 to 11.07 percent. CPI expectation for the end of the next 24 months rose from 9.18 to 9.54 percent. Current accound deficit expectation for 2019 declined from 50.6 billion dollars to 50.3 billion dollar.s 2019 growth expectation declined from 4.1 percent to 4.0 percent. Overnight lending interest rate expectations rose from 17.23 to 18.22 by the end of month, ahead of Turkish Central Bank monetary policy desicion on Jul 24 Average Funding rate on the other hand is expected to rise up from 17.67 to 18.32 by the end of months.

İlgili Galeriler
FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi
İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi
CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı
Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, pornografik, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.

banner314

banner325