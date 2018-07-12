Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
İçişleri Bakan Yardımcısı kim olsun?
İçişleri Bakan Yardımcısı kim olsun?
Karpuz üreticisi sıkıntılı... 20 kuruşa alıcı bulamıyor
Ödemişli karpuz üreticisi sıkıntılı
Adnan Oktar'a operasyon, Oktar ve çok sayıda gözaltı
Adnan Oktar gözaltına alındı
Dünya Kupası'nda ilk finalist Fransa
Dünya Kupası'nda ilk finalist Fransa

R&D budget rises by 17.5 percent to 10.7 billion liras in 2017

Istanbul, July 12 () - According to the “Central Government Budget Appropriations and Outlays on R&D, 2018” data released by Turkstat, Central Government Budget expenditures on R&D accounted for 0.34 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and...

R&D budget rises by 17.5 percent to 10.7 billion liras in 2017

Istanbul, July 12 () - According to the “Central Government Budget Appropriations and Outlays on R&D, 2018” data released by Turkstat, Central Government Budget expenditures on R&D accounted for 0.34 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 1.4 percent of the Central Government Budget expenditure in 2017.

According to provisional results based on initial budget appropriations, Turkey has allocated 12.95 billion liras on R&D for the budgetary year 2018.

Indirect R&D support was 2.87 billion liras for the year 2017.

Total amount of indirect R&D support (R&D tax relieves) was 2.87 billion liras for the year 2017.

Most important socio-economic objective was General University Funds

The largest share of Central Government Budget appropriations on R&D was directed to the socio-economic objective ‘General advancement of knowledge: R&D financed from General University Funds (GUF)’ with 41.2 percent for the year 2018.

This share was;

28.5 percent for ‘Defense’, 7.7 percent for ‘Industrial production and technology’, 5 percent for ‘Education’, and 4 percent for ‘Transport, telecommunication and other infrastructures’ respectively.

İlgili Galeriler
FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi
İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi
CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı
Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, pornografik, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.

banner314

banner325