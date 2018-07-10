OPEC president: US hasn't asked us for more oil

Hilal Sarı / Istanbul, July 10 () - The president of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) says the organisation has not been asked by the United States to boost oil production amid collapsing output in Venezuela and US sanctions on Iran.

Suhail Al Mazrouei, the current head of OPEC and energy minister of the United Arab Emirates made following remarks in an interview with CNNMoney:

"The US is important to us, but ... we have not received any official communication, or even unofficial communication, from the administration.

"I can tell you there is no truth in that whatsoever.

There were reports saying US government secretly asked Saudi Arabia and some other OPEC members to boost oil production.

US President Donald Trump had also tweeted in April after rising gasoline prices in US and said; “Looks like OPEC is at it again. Oil prices are artificially Very High! No good and will not be accepted!”