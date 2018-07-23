Mnuchin: No progress on trade dispute with China

Istanbul, July 23 () - US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin sait there was no progress on trade dispute in China with a Winston Churchill quote: “To jaw-jaw is always better than to war-war.”

Speaking after the G20 Summit in Argentina, Mnuching made following remarks;

“There hasn’t been any ‘substantive discussions’ with China about trade during the gathering in Argentina.

“To jaw-jaw is always better than to war-war”

“Anytime that they want to sit down and negotiate meaningful changes, I and our team are available.”

“America is not being protectionist, it simply wants trade to be conducted on ‘fair and reciprocal’ terms.”