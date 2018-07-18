Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Pentagon: Rusya Savunma Bakanlığı ile görüşmeye açığız
Pentagon: Rusya Savunma Bakanlığı ile...
Suşehri'nde 300 kişi, zehirlenme şüphesiyle hastaneye başvurdu
Suşehri'nde 300 kişi, zehirlenme şüphesiyle...
AK Partili Turan'ın telefonunu 'bedelli' kilitledi
AK Partili Turan'ın telefonunu 'bedelli'...
Oktar'ın 13 saattir ifadesi alınıyor
Oktar'ın 13 saattir ifadesi alınıyor

Google will appeal EU’s ruling for €4.34 billion fine

Hilal Sarı / Istanbul, July 18 () - Google said in a statement that it would appeal the ruling, arguing against the EU’s view that its software is restrictive of fair competition. “Android has created more choice for everyone, not less” a spokesperson...

Google will appeal EU’s ruling for €4.34 billion fine

Hilal Sarı / Istanbul, July 18 () - Google said in a statement that it would appeal the ruling, arguing against the EU’s view that its software is restrictive of fair competition.

“Android has created more choice for everyone, not less” a spokesperson for the company said in the statement. “A vibrant ecosystem, rapid innovation and lower prices are classic hallmarks of robust competition.”

European Union regulators today slapped Google with a massive 4.34 billion euros ($5.04 billion) penalty for abusing the dominant position of its Android mobile operating system.

"Google must now bring the conduct effectively to an end within 90 days or face penalty payments of up to 5 percent of the average daily worldwide turnover of Alphabet, Google's parent company" the Commision said in a statement.

İlgili Galeriler
FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi
İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi
CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı
Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, pornografik, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.

banner314

banner325