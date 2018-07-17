Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan 15 Temmuz Anma Programı'nda konuştu
15 Temmuz Şehitler Köprüsü'ndeki anma töreni CANLI İZLEMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
15 Temmuz Şehitler Köprüsü'nde CANLI
KUTLAMALARDA KULLANILAN TOP MERMİSİ PATLADI: 4 ÇOCUK YARALI
Top mermisi patladı 4 çocik...
Adnan Oktar ve grubunun finansal yapılanmasına büyük darbe
Adnan Oktar ve grubunun finansal...

Goldman Sachs see Brent retesting $80 late this year

Istanbul, July 17 () - Goldman Sachs see Brent retesting 80 dollars late this year rather than summer, said in a Goldman Sachs piece on oil, the investment bank's expectations. "US oil policies may leave this occurring late this year rather than this summer...

Goldman Sachs see Brent retesting $80 late this year

Istanbul, July 17 () - Goldman Sachs see Brent retesting 80 dollars late this year rather than summer, said in a Goldman Sachs piece on oil, the investment bank's expectations.
"US oil policies may leave this occurring late this year rather than this summer as we previously expected" it said, citing "Supply shifts create risk of an oil market move into surplus by August continuing surge in Saudi production. Libya and Iran supply shifts also. Then see a fall in Iran exports bringing market back to a deficit in November.
Brent prices skewed to downside in the near term, on demand Goldman Sachs says it remains robust.

İlgili Galeriler
FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi
İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi
CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı
Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, pornografik, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.

banner314

banner325