France CPI was stable in June, rose by 2.0 percent year on year

Istanbul, July 12 () - In June 2018, France Consumer Prices Index (CPI) was stable over a month, after an acceleration in May (+0.4 percent after +0.2 percent in April). Year on year, consumer prices rose by 2.0 percent, as in the previous month.

According to the statement made by France National Statistical Institute (Insee);

"This stability in inflation reflected two opposing trends: a sharp year-on-year acceleration in energy prices and, to a lesser extent, in these of food and tobacco, while those of services slowed down.

"'Manufactured product' prices were unchanged after a 0.3 percent increase in the previous month. Services prices were also stable after +0.1 percent in May.

“This stability resulted from a rise in energy prices, less markedly than in May (+0.9 percent after +2.0 percent), offset by a downturn in food prices (−0.2 percent after 0.9 percent).

“Seasonally adjusted, consumer prices were stable after a slight acceleration to +0.3 percent in May.

"Year on year, core inflation slighlty dropped: +0.8 percent after +1.0 percent in the previous month. The Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) were stable after an acceleration in May (+0.5 percent); year on year, it grew by 2.3 percent, as in the previous month.

"Energy infation sharply gathered pace in June 2018 for the third consecutive month (+12.3 percent year on year after +10.0 percent).

"Petroleum product prices rose more than in May (+21.0 percent year on year after +17.0 percent): falling in June 2017 (−2.2 percent over a month), their prices increased in June 2018 (+1.2 percent), but less pronounced than in the previous month in the wake of Brent prices (+3.5 percent). Moreover, gas prices strongly grew (+6.0 percent year on year after +4.1 percent)."